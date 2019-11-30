Adidas changed the sneaker game a few years ago with their UltraBoost and last year, they finally decided to switch up the silhouette and create the Adidas UltraBoost 2019. The shoe has been a tremendous success so far and as we head into 2020, the brand is changing up the shoe once again. The UltraBoost 2020 will boast the same silhouette as last year's iteration but now, it will include some reinforced prime knit stitching and a new lace cage which makes for a sleeker design.

According to Sole Collector, Adidas has officially unveiled the UltraBoost 2020 and in the process, they are showing off the first two colorways of the model which will be a collaboration with the International Space Station U.S National Lab. As you can see from the images below, these kicks are coming in one black and one grey colorway which features the ISS logo on the tongue. From there, both midsoles are purple which creates for an interesting aesthetic that certainly lends itself well to the whole space theme.

The price hasn't been announced yet but for now, it looks like these will be dropping on Friday, December 6th of this year. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this new UltraBoost and whether or not you plan on copping a pair.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas