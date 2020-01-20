Chinese New Year will be taking place on Saturday, January 25th this year and sneaker brands are gearing up for the occasion. Adidas is always one of the first brands to unveil their Chinese New Year lineup and this year, they will be using the Adidas UltraBoost 2020 as their crown jewel. UltraBoost's are typically very popular so in only makes sense that they would make a whole CNY pack around the silhouette.

According to Sneaker News, the Adidas UltraBoost 2020 Chinese New Year pack will feature five distinct shoes that celebrate the Year of the Rat. Each colorway is unique and comes with different flowery patterns. These models are fairly interesting and in some cases, they even feature colored boost which is becoming more of a common trait amongst UltraBoosts. Four of the colorways have a black base while one of them is white. This white model is unique as it has a gold animal on the tongue instead of the Adidas logo.

These will be dropping on Friday, January 24th for $180 USD each. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping any of them.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas