Fans of the animated series Toy Story will be happy to know that the fourth installment in the series, Toy Story 4, will be dropping in a couple of weeks from now on Friday, June 21st. The movie will see the characters you know and love go on another harrowing adventure that will surely be entertaining to those who have followed the franchise since the beginning.

In order to promote the new film, Pixar and Adidas have joined forces for some UltraBoost 2019 colorways that tie into the movie. For instance, there is a Buzz Lightyear and a Woody colorway that will only be available in junior and infant sizes. Each shoe features the same color schemes as the characters and even has their faces on the insole. While there may be a lot of adult Toy Story fans out there, it seems as though Adidas is going for an aesthetic that will mostly apply to children.

According to Sole Collector, both colorways of the shoe will drop on Friday, June 21st with prices ranging between $75 and $160 USD.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas