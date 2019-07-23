For the better part of the decade, the Adidas UltraBoost has served its purpose as one of the most comfortable running shoes on the planet. Thanks to a primeknit upper and Boost midsole, the UltraBoost is a must-cop for sneakerheads and casual consumers alike. This past year, Adidas decided to update the famous silhouette and give it 20 percent more boost. So far, there have been plenty of colorways for Boost heads to choose from but now, the brand is giving fans a more military-inspired option.

The shoe has the "Army Sergeant" logo on the tongue which is colored in yellow. The top part of the primeknit is a creamy off-white while olive green is found on the bottom half. The Boost midsole is also colored olive which is a first for an UltraBoost. Orange highlights are found in the lining of the cuff which adds to the overall military aesthetic of the sneaker.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will be dropping soon on adidas.com for $180 USD.

Image via 43einhalb

