It's not even 2020 yet but that hasn't stopped Adidas from coming through with their latest sneaker for the new year, the Adidas UltraBoost 20. The UltraBoost 20 pick up from where the 2019 version left off as it caries the same silhouette except this time, it features reinforced primeknit and brand new lace cage. Overall it's a pretty interesting sneaker and Adidas is already coming through with some brand new colorways.

One of the colorways we were all expecting was a triple-black model. Triple-black has been a staple of the UltraBoost line ever since the 1.0 came out so it's only natural that Adidas would bring it back for their 2020 offering. As you can imagine, the entire upper is covered in black and so is the Boost midsole. Overall, it makes for an incredibly clean shoe that anyone can wear with any outfit. Whether you need a comfy running shoe or something to wear casually with jeans, these are a great option.

These are already starting to hit retailers for $180 USD and according to Sneaker News, these will be hitting adidas.com very soon.

Image via Adidas

