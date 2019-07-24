Adidas has another UltraBoost "City Pack," in the works, coming on the heels of the recently released colorways inspired by New York City and Paris.

This time around, the Adidas UltraBoost 2.0 serves as the silhouette for a trio of colorways inspired by Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo.

Adidas UltraBoost 2.0 City Pack/Adidas

Each of the sneakers comes equipped with “The Brand With The 3 Stripes” branding across the primeknit upper in multiple languages, as well as the abbreviation of the respective city on the tongue.

The Tokyo pair comes in white with black Adidas branding and a cream outsole, the Shanghai rendition features a combination of black and grey with gold, red and orange accents, and the Seoul joint nods to the flag of South Korea.

All three sneakers will reportedly be available via Adidas.com starting this Friday, July 26 for the retail price of $200. Scroll down for official images of the Adidas UltraBoost 2.0 "City Pack."

Adidas UltraBoost 2.0 Tokyo/Adidas

Adidas UltraBoost 2.0 Shanghai/Adidas

Adidas UltraBoost 2.0 Seoul/Adidas

