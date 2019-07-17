Adidas has a range of all new UltraBoost 19 colorways dropping this Thursday, July 18 in celebration of their "Feel The Boost" campaign. The campaign, featuring Adidas athletes and creators, encourages consumers to fall in love with the iconic running sneaker all over again - which won't be all that difficult if you've ever experienced the cloud-like Boost cushioning.

According to Adidas, the latest Ultraboost 19 update offers the continued benefits of the revolutionized silhouette that was inspired by, and redesigned for, a new era of running and fitness.

Adidas designers and product developers worked with thousands of runners worldwide to completely reinvent the beloved running shoe. Together, they simplified the original Adidas Ultraboost from 17 pieces to just 4 performance-driven components, creating a lighter reimagined silhouette with more energy return, and 20% more Boost, for a new running experience.

The Ultraboost 19 colorways releasing on July 19 include the following men's colorways: "Triple Black," "Active Maroon," and "Core Black/Solar Orange," as well as women's "Triple Black" and "Glow Blue."

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas