If you were to talk about some of the best and most important running shoes of all-time, the Adidas UltraBoost would have to be one of the main choices on your list. The shoe came out back in 2015 and since then, there have been numerous iterations of the sneaker. What makes the UltraBoost so great is its Boost midsole and primeknit upper which combine for one of the most comfortable experiences you can ever have while wearing shoes.

When the sneaker first dropped, one of the OG colorways was this "Solar Yellow" offering which can be viewed below. The shoe has a yellow upper with black stripes and was an immediate hit when it was released. This sneaker came out when UltraBoosts were a phenomenon and not just another shoe you could pick up at Foot Locker. Fans have been clamoring for a re-release of this shoe and according to Nice Kicks, it's going to happen.

Yes, that's right, the Adidas UltraBoost 1.0 "Solar Yellow" will be coming out on Thursday, October 3rd for an unknown price. This is great news for Boost fanatics who have been hoping to get their hands on these for a while. Let us know in the comments if these are a must-cop for you.

Image via Flight Club

