If you were a sneakerhead three or four years ago, then you know all about the meteoric rise of the Adidas UltraBoost and how pretty well every sneaker consumer became obsessed with it. The shoe was made famous thanks to just how comfortable it is all while being incredibly fashionable. It's the perfect shoe for any occasion and at the time of its release, it was almost impossible to purchase. Quantities were so limited that people were tripping over themselves just to get their hands on them.

One of the most popular colorways to be released at the time is the "Solar Orange" model which can be viewed below. According to Sneaker News, Adidas has been listening to fans loud and clear and are now gearing up to restock the shoe. Adidas is also doing this with the "Solar Yellow" colorway and sneakerheads are over the moon about it.

As of right now, it appears as though the Adidas UltraBoost 1.0 "Solar Orange" will be dropping on Thursday, October 5th for $180 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping this classic sneaker.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas