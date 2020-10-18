When the UltraBoost came out during the last decade, it was immediately met with praise from critics and sneakerheads. The shoe has the perfect silhouette for both runners and more casual consumers, which has led to millions of pairs sold. Meanwhile, it is one of the most comfortable shoes you can wear thanks to the Boost midsole and the primeknit upper.

Over the last couple of years, Adidas has been steadily bringing back some of the OG UltraBoost 1.0 colorways, and now, they are set to bring back yet another in the "Olive" offering. In the images below, you can see that the shoe has two tones of olive across the upper, all while orange is placed on the tongue to add some contrast. This is a colorway that fans have been asking to have back, and Adidas didn't disappoint with these retros.

You can grab yourself a pair of these as of Thursday, October 22nd for the standard UltraBoost price of $180 USD. Let us know what you think of these classics, in the comments below, and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

