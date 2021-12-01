Trae Young continues to be one of the NBA's most talented young superstars, and over the past couple of months, he has been able to show off his brand new signature shoe with Adidas. The Adidas Trae Young 1 is a celebration of Young's promising career, and fans are already taking notice. The shoe is already one of the most popular Adidas basketball shoes out there and at a retail price of $130 USD, you simply cannot go wrong.

The latest colorway of the sneaker to be revealed is this Hawks-inspired offering which can be found below. The shoe has a black and red gradient upper, all while yellow material is placed near the toe box as well as the midsole. These elements come together quite perfectly, and if you're a Hawks fan, these are going to prove to be a must-cop. So far, the Trae Young 1 colorways have knocked it out of the park, and this is yet another example of that.

A release date has not yet been revealed for these shoes, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas