With NFTs becoming all of the rage, Adidas has decided to get in on the cryptocurrency-based fad. In fact, Adidas is now teaming up with the likes of Bored Ape Yacht Club for a huge NFT collection called Into The Metaverse, and it's all going to drop this week.

All NFT owners will have access to realworld and virtual pieces of Adidas clothing, which is certainly a concept that will confuse older consumers. The virtual accessories are for The Sandbox which is some sort of gaming experience. As for the real-world apparel, there will be a tracksuit, hoodie, and beanie. While some might be skeptical of this, it appears as though Adidas is very excited for the launch.

“As part of our ambition to celebrate ideas that are defining a new age of originality, we’ve landed at the forefront of creativity, which is the open Metaverse,” Adidas Originals VP of marketing and communications Erika Wykes-Sneyd said per Sole Collector. “It’s a natural place for Adidas Originals to enter: a wild world where possibilities are truly limitless and where anyone can express and be rewarded for their most original ideas.”

The collection is coming out tomorrow, December 17th, for a price of 0.2 ETH per NFT. For those unfamiliar with the price of Ethereum, each NFT will cost around $810 USD. If you are interested in this collection, you can cop it over here.

