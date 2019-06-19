The 2019 NBA Draft is going down tomorrow night and a number of top prospects, including Zion Williamson, still have not announced which sneaker brands they'll be signing with. That said, we do already know that Murray State point guard Ja Morant, the projected second overall pick, has reached an endorsement deal with Nike.

On Wednesday afternoon, another top prospect announced his first sneaker deal on the eve of the biggest day of his life. As seen in the IG post embedded below, Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver has inked a multi-year deal with Adidas.

In joining the Adidas roster, Culver joins the likes of James Harden, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Rose - each of whom have signature sneakers with the brand. Other Adidas NBA stars include Kristaps Porzingis, Brandon Ingram and Andrew Wiggins, as well as last year's rookie class Trae Young and Lonnie Walker IV.

Culver averaged 18.5 points with 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during his sophomore year, while leading the Red Raiders all the way to the National Championship game. The 6'7 guard, who could go as high as fourth overall in Thursday's NBA Draft, also earned Big 12 Player of the Year honors and was a Wooden Award finalist for his efforts at Texas Tech last season.