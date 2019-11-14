If you were hoping to get your hands on Kanye West's all-new Yeezy Boost 380 this weekend, you'll have to wait a bit longer. According to Sneaker News, Adidas has confirmed that the "Alien" Yeezy Boost 380 will not be making it's retail debut this Saturday as had been previously reported.

As of now, Adidas has not yet announced when fans can expect the new Yeezys to release but it is believed that they'll carry a $230 price tag. We'll keep you posted with any developments.

The Yeezy Boost 380 "Alien" is highlighted by a grey primeknit upper with cream white markings throughout and a bulbous Boost midsole beneath it all. Other noticeable details include the circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Check out the latest on-foot photos in the IG post embedded below while we await the official release details.