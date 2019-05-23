Adidas Originals and Oyster Holdings have today unveiled the third installment of their collaborative partnership, featuring a new sneaker and apparel collection with a global tournament theme - “The World’s Travelers Cup."

Launching globally on May 31, the Adidas Originals x Oyster Holdings collection is centered around bold primary color reinterpretations of the iconic Samba OG sneaker.

Crafted from premium leather and ripstop nylon, the Samba OG uppers feature gold Oyster Holdings branding above the three stripes, as well as Oyster Holdings logo, the multi-colored “International Sportsman” icon, trefoil on the heel, and the "World Traveler's Cup" logo branding on the tongue.

Additionally, each pair comes with seven pairs of brightly colored laces for an added blast of vibrant, country/team-inspired variations, while the passport stamps on the sockliner are a further subtle celebration of the global Oyster Holdings traveler.

In addition to the trio of co-branded Samba OGs, the Adidas Originals x Oyster Holdings collection includes a range of apparel, highlighted by matching track suits and kits, as well as a duffle bag.

The Adidas x Oyster Holdings SS19 will be available for purchase starting May 31 via https://www.travelingisasport.com/collections/shoes.

