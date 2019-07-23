Adidas and Donovan Mitchell have a couple more Spider-Man colorways of the D.O.N Issue #1 releasing in the coming weeks, such as the "Iron Spider" iteration set to drop on August 31.

That date will also spark the next batch of D.O.N Issue #1 colorways, including this Karl Malone-inspired sneaker.

Adidas D.O.N Issue #1 "Mailman"/US_11

As a nod to the classic uniforms worn by the Utah Jazz legend, the "Mailman" Adidas D.O.N Issue #1 comes equipped with a purple and white upper, accompanied by icy blue detailing and Utah's classic mountain range design on the midsole. Additional details include a "Mailman" postage stamp in place of the "Issue #1" tag, while orange handles Mitchell's logo on the tongue.

The kicks are reportedly set to arrive on August 31 for the standard retail price of $100. Continue scrolling for some additional images, as well as our unboxing of the OG Spider-Man D.O.N Issue #1.

