One of the most popular shoes throughout Adidas' dominant run in 2016 and 2017 was the Adidas NMD R1. This shoe was famous for its two OG colorways, one being black, the other white. Both offerings had blue and red bricks on the midsole, which ultimately made for a very nice contrast. Back in 2019, we got the V2 version of the Adidas NMD, and now, official images from Adidas and House Of Heat are showcasing a brand new Adidas NMD V3.

As you can see, the shoe maintains that similar NMD shape, although this time around, the bricks on the midsole are translucent. This is then paired with some red and blue highlights that keep the spirit of the originals alive. In the images below, we are being given a "core black" model as well as a clean white version. Needless to say, fans of the NMD should enjoy these.

For now, there is no expected release date for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Adidas

