A few years ago, Adidas was quickly overcoming Nike and Jordan Brand as the premier sneaker brand in the world. Shoes like the UltraBoost had sneakerheads going crazy, while the NMD made them want to rush out to stores in even greater numbers. The original NMD R1 with a black upper and red and blue blocks on the side was a fan favorite the moment it dropped and even today, the OG model is incredibly sought after. Over the years, Adidas has dropped an abundance of NMD colorways and for some, the allure has fallen off a little bit.

Well, it appears as though Adidas is trying to bring the hype back for the shoe thanks to the Adidas NMD V2 which can be seen below. Much like the R1's OG version, this sneaker has a black upper but this time around, the boost is colored red and blue. Blue can be found at the back, while red is painted onto the front. From there, the bricks on the sides are black, while the back brick connects to a heel tab that wraps around the shoe, instead of coming up from the back.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]

Image via Adidas

