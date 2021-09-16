One of the best Adidas shoes of the last decade was the Adidas NMD R1. This shoe was created in the midst of Adidas' massive run between 2015 and 2017 which saw the brand dominate the market thanks to Yeezy, the Adidas UltraBoost, and of course, the NMD. After a while, the NMD momentum slowed down which led to a plethora of new NMD models on the market. Even in 2021, Adidas is trying new things, and recently, they unveiled an all-new NMD model that completely shifts the shoe's design on its head.

In the images below, you can see what is being described as the Adidas NMD_S1 which will debut in a mostly white colorway. What makes this model truly unique compared to past NMD is the fact that the midsole is so massive. In fact, it reminds us of the new UltraBoost midsoles which are known for their added bounce. There are still blocks on the sides although they are surrounded by a translucent cage. As for the upper, Primeknit makes its return for that comfort fans know and love.

No concrete release date has been given for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

