Adidas NMD_R1 Tokyo Collection: Sneaker Unboxing

Unboxing Adidas' exclusive NMD_R1 Tokyo collection.

Adidas and Foot Locker have officially "unvaulted" the streets of Tokyo, bringing its influence to the U.S. and Canada with a trio of limited edition Adidas NMD_R1s.

Originally released exclusively in Japan in 2018, the sneakers were conceived by the Adidas Creation Center in Tokyo, drawing inspiration from a historical design series as well as the iconic adidas colorways.

All of the specially designed NMD_R1s feature a black knit base with the familiar white Boost midsole beneath it all, but they're all unique in their own right.

The "Thunder" rendition comes equipped with reflective three stripes branding and eye-catching yellow accents, while the "Tri Color" edition features red, white and blue Adidas branding. Lastly, the "Logo" NMD_R1 is offered in a black and white color scheme with bold Adidas logos on the lateral side and laces.

Each pair, priced at $130, can be yours today via Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Footaction, and online at Eastbay.com.