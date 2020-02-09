In the eyes of hypebeasts, the Adidas NMD R1's hype has died down thanks to an abundance of colorways and stock. If you're a true sneakerhead, you would know that the shoe is still one of the best on the market thanks to its sleek design and comfortable feel. With a primeknit upper and Boost midsole, your feet will be thanking you after putting these on.

With the Spring just under two months away, Adidas is already coming through with some new colorways of the NMD R1, including the space travel-inspired model below. As you can see, this shoe has a white upper with grey stripes on the side. From there, the midsole is gold while the block on the back is blue and the block near the front is red. These are the colors you would expect on an Astronaut's uniform which makes it a unique offering. If you're someone who loves outer space, these may very well be the shoes for you.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, you can but these right now over at Adidas.com for $130 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Adidas

