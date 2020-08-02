When Adidas first came through with their Boost line of sneakers, fans went crazy. Of course, after seeing Kanye West rock the Adidas UltraBoost, it was clear that sneakerheads were going to replicate their idol. Immediately, consumers began to realize that the UltraBoost is among some of the most comfortable shoes ever created and it's lifestyle counterpart, the NMD, was just as comfy and stylish. While the Adidas NMD R1 might not have the same hype or luster it once had, there is no denying it is still a great option.

The three stripes brand continues to drop new colorways of this model with a Savanna Brown "Camo" offering being the latest. In the images below, we can see that the primeknit is covered in a camo print that features various shades of brown. It's an aesthetic that works incredibly well with the NMD's sleek silhouette and will surely appeal to the NMD fans out there who haven't picked up a new colorway in quite some time.

If you're interested in grabbing these, you will be able to get them as of Friday, August 7th for $140 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

