The Adidas "Unvaulted" Collection is expanding this week with the launch of the all new "Passport Pack" featuring printed NMDs inspired by two iconic cities: Berlin and Tokyo.

Last year, Adidas and Foot Locker teamed up to launch the Printed Series with never seen before NMDs that were inspired by New York and Atlanta.

This year the Unvaulted Collection has since evolved with Taped Boost, the first time that printed tape had been applied to the beloved Boost cushioning. This printed tape also appears on the upper of the NMDs.

Both the NMD_BLN and NMD_TKO will be available June 28 in men's and kid's sizes. The Berline colorway is priced at $140 ($120 kids), while the Tokyo rendition retails for $130 ($110 kids).

The "Passport Pack" will be available in-store and online exclusively through the Foot Locker family of brands, including: Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Eastbay.

Adidas NMD_TKO/Foot Locker

Adidas NMD_TKO/Foot Locker

Adidas NMD_BLN/Foot Locker

Adidas NMD_BLN/Foot Locker