Kanye West and Adidas have reportedly made some changes behind the scenes within the ever-growing Yeezy brand. According to Sole Collector, longtime Adidas executive Jon Wexler was recently named the new general manager of the Yeezy line, although the brand has not yet made an official announcement.

It remains to be seen what Wexler's new position means for the future of the Adidas Yeezy line, but it will be interesting to see if there are any noticeable changes moving forward.

Kanye and Adidas still have multiple sneakers lined up for 2019, including two different Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, the "Slate" Yeezy 500 High and the brand new Yeezy 700 V3.

The 2020 Yeezy lineup has not yet been revealed but rumors are already swirling about what's to come, including the long-awaited Yeezy Basketball sneaker and the colorful Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN. Click here for more details on that.