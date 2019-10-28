John Wall's run with Adidas is reportedly coming to an end, as the brand looks to cut ties with the All-Star point guard just two years into their five-year agreement. According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, the two sides are engaged in buyout negotiations and it is believed that the situation will be resolved int he near future.

Wall first joined the Adidas team in 2013 and he had his own "JWALL" signature sneaker line but he left the brand in 2015. He went back to the Three Stripes in January of 2018, signing a five-year $25 million deal, although he has struggled to stay healthy and has thus been unable to showcase any of Adidas' kicks on the court.

The 29-year old All Star appeared in just 32 games last season due to injury, and there's a chance he'll miss the entire 2019-20 campaign due to a ruptured achilles tendon he suffered in February.

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks told reporters last month:

"There's a good chance that he [Wall] misses most of the season, if not all of the season," Brooks said. "He's not going to play until he's ready 100%. And he understands that. But what I love about John is he's going to fight us over it. He's going to challenge us over it."

Wall added, "Only me can know how my body feels. Everybody has a deadline of, 'OK, at a year point, you're supposed to be playing basketball.' It doesn't always work that way."

The Wizards (1-2) will host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Will Newton/Getty Images