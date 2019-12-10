Adidas has some of the most polarizing NBA players on their roster right now, including the likes of James Harden, Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell - each of whom have their very own signature sneaker with the brand.

In addition to those popular Adidas signatures, the Three Stripes officially launched an all-new basketball sneaker today dubbed the Adidas ZoneBoost.

Adidas ZoneBoost/Adidas

The Adidas ZoneBoost silhouette looks similar to the Marquee Boost that was introduced last year, but there are some notable differences between the two styles.

Per Adidas:

"Designed for casual comfort, these basketball shoes deliver a streetwear-inspired approach for the hardwood. They're built with a durable leather upper and feature a responsive Boost midsole for all-day, versatile wear. The rubber outsole provides extra grip to and from the court."

Check out the trio of colorways below and click here to cop the kicks (priced at $130) today.

Adidas ZoneBoost/Adidas

Adidas ZoneBoost/Adidas

Adidas ZoneBoost/Adidas

Adidas ZoneBoost/Adidas

Adidas ZoneBoost/Adidas

Adidas ZoneBoost/Adidas

Adidas ZoneBoost/Adidas

Adidas ZoneBoost/Adidas

Adidas ZoneBoost/Adidas