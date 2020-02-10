The iconic Adidas Superstar turns 50 years old this year and in celebration of the golden anniversary, the Three Stripes has joined forces with legendary hip-hop group Run-DMC for a special edition sneaker collection.

According to Sneaker News, Adidas will kickoff the year-long celebration on February 13th with two contrasting Superstars, both of which come sans laces as a nod to Run-DMC.

According to sneaker source @PY_Rates_, there are actually a trio of special edition Adidas Superstars releasing this year, including "Black, White, Hi-Res Red," "White, Black, Hi-Res Red," and a modified White, Black, Red colorway. Images of that collection have not yet been revealed but rumors suggest the collection will be available some time in April.

The laceless Superstars, priced at $90 each, will be up for grabs on February 13th. Continue scrolling for the official images and click here to preview the Top 10 sneakers dropping in February.

