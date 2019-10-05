Marvel is one of the most recognizable names in media as they are responsible for some of your favorite comic-book heroes. The company has spread a ton of joy throughout the last few decades and people still hold them close to their hearts. There is so much rich history embedded in the Marvel brand and in 2019, they are celebrating their 80th anniversary. This is a huge milestone for any company but when it comes to Marvel, this longevity just shows how beloved their characters and IPs are.

The comic-book company is no stranger to collaborating with Adidas and they're linking up again for this Speedfactory AM4 collab which can be seen below. This collaboration is in conjunction with Foot Locker and will come in two colorways. The first model is very simple as it features the number "80" with Marvel branding on the side. As for the second colorway, that one is much more complex as it features comic-book panels all throughout the upper.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be available through Foot Locker's website on Friday, October 18th for $150 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Foot Locker

Image via Foot Locker