James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history so it's no surprise that he has his very own signature shoe with Adidas. The Brand With Three Stripes has been a big fan of Harden over the years and this season, they blessed him with his fourth signature model, the Adidas Harden Vol. 4. There have been a plethora of colorways to hit the market so far and now, Adidas has come through with yet another, this time in the form of "Camo."

As you would expect from a "camo" sneaker, the shoe features a black knit upper while the overlays on the midsole and close to the lace cage are dressed in green, black, and brown camouflage prints. Overall, the shoe is exactly what you would expect from a Harden model and if you're a hooper, you will certainly want to check these out if you're in the market for some new basketball shoes.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these are slated to come out on Tuesday, November 12th for $130 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if they're a skip.

Image via Adidas

