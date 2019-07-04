When the founding fathers signed the declaration of independence on July 4th, 1776, they did so with the intention that one day, sneakers would be created to celebrate patriotism and the great United States of America. Okay, maybe that's not completely true, but that doesn't take away from the fact that sneaker brands like to take full advantage of the 4th of July by coming out with some sneakers that are appropriate for the occasion. Americans are a patriotic bunch and are willing to do anything to prove just how much they love their country.

Nike recently canceled a shoe with the Betsy Ross flag on it, but that hasn't stopped Adidas from coming out with an American flag-inspired pair of UltraBoost 2019's. The top half of the shoe and the three stripes cage is blue, while the bottom half, including the midsole, is white. From there, the back heel has hints of red which ties the American flag aesthetic together.

This particular pair doesn't have the American flag anywhere so it won't generate any controversy which is probably a good thing. If you're looking to cop, they are available now at adidas.com for $180 USD. Sizes range from 7-14.

