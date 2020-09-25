Damian Lillard has cemented himself as one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. As a result, he has been able to secure himself quite a few endorsement deals. One of those is with Adidas, albeit, their partnership began near the start of his career. Over the years, Lillard has been able to release new signature models every single year, including in 2020 which will see the introduction of the Adidas Dame 7.

Lillard has expressed his interest in wrestling over the years, which was apparent on his Stone Cold Steve Austin Dame 6's from earlier this year. Now, Lillard's Dame 7 will feature aesthetics from another legendary wrestler, this time in Ric Flair. In fact, Flair took to his Instagram account where he showed off the vibrant pair. As you can see, the shoe has a white upper with gold patterns that pay homage to the iconic wrestler's signature robes.

"Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To Show The World That Stylin’ And Profilin’ With Naitch And Dame Is Even Cooler Than Being Like Mike! WOOOOO! COMING SOON!!!" Flair wrote on IG.

A release date has yet to be revealed for these kicks, although the Dame 7 is coming in October, so stay tuned for updates.