While Adidas is best known for their contributions to the midsole game with Boost technology, they've also been doing their best to push 4D technology to the world. For those who don't know, the midsole of the shoe is 4D printed as opposed to 3D printed. The main difference here is that 4D objects can be transformed which ultimately makes the shoe more comfortable than if it had a rigid 3D midsole. There have been quite a few 4D offerings over the past few years and now, Adidas is back with a 4D Consortium release.

The shoe is officially being called the Adidas Consortium Runner 4D mid and as you would imagine, it has a mid-top cut to it. The entire upper is made of Primeknit and will feature adequate breathability for all of the runners out there. As for the color, you can expect a creamy white silhouette with the signature mint green 4D midsole underneath.

This latest Three Stripes sneaker will be coming out on Saturday, June 29th for $500 USD at select Consortium retailers, according to Sole Collector.

Image via Adidas

