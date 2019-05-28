Adidas usually comes through with some great consortium releases every year and so far in 2019, the brand has been going back to the 90s for some pretty interesting OG releases. This time around, the brand with three stripes is going back in the vault all the way to 1996 with the OG version of the Adidas LX CON. The LX CON was brought back this year with a slightly tweaked silhouette that was originally teased by Jonah Hill.

The LX CON follows that same chunky runner aesthetic that has been so popular these days and is otherwise known as the dad shoe trend. The sneaker features various different materials including mesh and some nice leather. As for the colorway, the shoe has a white base but features purple on the back heel and the tongue which seeps over to the toe box a little bit.

These shoes will be dropped on Saturday, June 1st for $130 USD, according to Sole Collector. Fans of Adidas and their consortium releases will surely be interested in these so don't sleep on the release.

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas