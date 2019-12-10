The beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be releasing in two new colorways before 2019 comes to an end, including the highly anticipated "Yecheil" iteration. Adidas confirmed the December 20th release date on Tuesday, revealing that the kicks will be available in sizes for the whole family.

As always, adult sizes will retail for $220, with kid's and infant's sizes checking in at $160 and $140, respectively. Click here for a full list of retailers that'll have the Yecheil Yeezys in stock next week.

Straying from the traditional earthy tones we've grown accustomed to, the "Yecheil" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sports a variety of colorful accents throughout the black-based primeknit, including splashes of red, yellow and blue. As always, the cloud-like Boost cushioning sits beneath the low-top Yeezys, encased in black. For those wondering, 'Yecheill' reportedly stems from the Hebrew name Yechiel, which means 'May God Live.'

