The Adidas Streetball, a '90s sneaker made strictly for the blacktop, has made it's return to retailers, although the kicks look completely different than the original. In fact, the only real similarity here is that the upcoming silhouette bears the "Streetball" moniker.

This time around, the Adidas Streetball appears to borrow design cues from the wildly popular Adidas Yeezy 700, featuring a combination of leather, mesh and suede throughout the layered upper.

Adidas Streetball/Adidas

Infusing archival basketball cues with the brand’s lifestyle DNA, the new iteration of Streetball incorporates anti-scuff padding on the forefoot and an upgraded outsole fitted with the brand's super lightweight “Lightstrike” technology. Molded eyelets and a mixed suede and leather upper provide extra durability, while open mesh offers breathability. The silhouette also features one of the lightest mid-sole builds available in the basketball lifestyle marketplace.

All three colorways of the Adidas Streetball are now available via Adidas and Adidas basketball retailers for $110. Check out each style below.

