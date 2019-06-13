Adidas has today announced that the "Lundmark" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be releasing in sizes for the whole family on July 13, with a more limited, reflective version dropping on July 11.

This particular colorway, which will be available in North and Latin America, is one of three Yeezy Boost 350 V2s releasing in specific regions around the globe.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Lundmark"/Adidas

The "Lundmark" Yeezys are composed of a combination of grey and cream, with the familiar translucent stripe streaks its way across the lateral side panel. You'll also notice the heel tab, which has been utilized on most other Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, is absent here.

Take a look at the official images below, and mark your calendars for July 13 if you're feeling the look.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Lundmark"/Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Lundmark"/Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Lundmark"/Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Lundmark"/Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Lundmark"/Adidas