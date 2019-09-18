The month of September has been loaded with highly coveted sneakers releases, including a plethora of Kanye West's Yeezys, and there's still plenty more on tap for the second half of the month.

After weeks of speculation and rumors, Adidas Originals has today confirmed that the "Hospital Blue" Yeezy Boost 700 V2 is slated to launch on September 28 for the retail price of $300.

The newest Yeezy Boost 700 V2 is dominated by the light blue shade that smothers the entire silhouettes, including the upper, tongue, laces and chunky midsole. Like previous 700 V2s, the Hospital Blue colorway is highlighted by reflective detailing spliced throughout the mesh, leather and suede construction.

Click here to check out the list of stores that will have the kicks in stock, and continue scrolling for the official images.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Hospital Blue/Adidas

