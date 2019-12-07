After weeks of rumors, Adidas Originals has officially confirmed that one of Kanye West's newest Yeezy silhouettes, the Adidas Yeezy 500 High, is officially scheduled to make it's retail debut in a "Slate" colorway on Monday, December 16.

The kicks, priced at $220, will be available via Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and select sneaker shops globally. A full list of retailers can be found at adidas.com/YEEZY.

Adidas Yeezy 500 High Slate/Adidas

The "Slate" Yeezy 500 Highs are decked out in a super clean, dark blue tones featuring a combination of puffy neoprene and soft suede with thick, tonal rope laces tying things together. Just like the original Yeezy 500, the high-top version is grounded by that chunky, full-length adiPRENE midsole. Overall, the Yeezy 500 Highs look like a more stylish form of hiking boot.

Scroll down for official photos of the "Slate" Yeezy 500 High, and click here to check out some of the other popular sneakers dropping in December.

