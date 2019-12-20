After weeks of rumors and speculation, Adidas Originals has officially announced that the first Yeezy 700 V3 will be launching on Monday, December 23 in an "Azael" colorway. The kicks, priced at $200, will be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy, and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers.

Unlike many of Kanye's other Yeezy sneaker releases, the Yeezy 700 V3 will not come equipped with the beloved Boost cushioning and will instead feature an EVA midsole encased in polyurethane. Other details include a glow-in-the-dark engineered mesh paired with rigid polyurethane overlays that create a web like design over the top of the silhouette. Lastly, a herringbone rubber outsole sits beneath it all.

Check out official images of the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Azael" below, and click here to preview the "Mist Reflective" Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 that will be launching in 2020.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Azael"/Adidas

