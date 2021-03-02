Estonian rapper TOMM¥ €A$H recently bounced around the idea of creating the longest-ever Adidas Originals Superstar shell-toes, designing a model of the iconic silhouette that would be more unique and innovative than any former designs. While it seemed unlikely that he would actually land an official collaboration with Adidas to create the shoes, crazier things have happened and, as Hypebeast reports, we're about to get Tommy's unnecessarily-long sneakers as a limited release.

We're not sure who Tommy Cash and Adidas are marketing to with their ultra-long Superstars, but they've officially been unveiled and they're just as ridiculous as many had imagined. "WHEN I SAID TO ADIDAS THAT I WANT TO MAKE THE LONGEST SHOE IN THE WORLD AS OUR COLLAB THEY WERE LIKE WTF TOMMY," said the rapper on Instagram. "BUT 5 MONTHS LATER HERE WE ARE."

According to Hypebeast, these will be the final installment in Adidas' SUPERSTAR campaign. The Superstar has been elongated to the max for this collaboration, resembling the footwear that clowns rock during their performances. One shoe is offered in white and the other is black.

The draw for these sneakers is extremely limited and anybody who wants a pair should head over to the Adidas app to try their luck as it begins tomorrow, on March 3. Cash's autograph is included as an element of the design, and the two different colors represent something larger for the artist.

"Both the ‘angel’ and the ‘devil’ live in me at the same time — two opposites that are constantly fighting with each other," he said, explaining the white and black theme. "So why hide one side of your personality when they can perfectly coexist with each other. Shouldn’t be too good or too bad. Balance is needed. As two opposites of Yin and Yang, forming one whole. Yes, these sneakers are different colors. After all, they reflect my mood, which changes every day. And I will proudly wear both versions of the iconic silhouette at the same time."

