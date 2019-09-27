Reebok and Adidas have teamed up for a unique sneaker collaboration, featuring Reebok's Instapump Fury combined with Adidas' beloved Boost technology. The result is the Instapump Fury Boost, which will be featured across three different sneaker packs that capture the heritage of both the Fury and Boost concepts.

Born in 1994, the Instapump Fury featured a sleek sandal-like design stretched over a thin GraphLite shard that connected a gaping Split Sole unit. Inspired by designer Steven Smith’s “no more than what you need” mantra, the Instapump Fury was a master class in modern minimalist design.

“Instapump Fury Boost is exactly something we would have tried back in 1994 if we had the technology,” said Steven Smith, designer of the Instapump Fury, “We were always experimenting to find the best cushioning system possible. It is great to build a hybrid of the best of both brands’ technologies.”

This hybrid sneaker has not yet been revealed, but the kicks will launch throughout the remainder of 2019, starting with a super limited (50 pairs) Instapump Fury Boost “Prototype” releasing exclusively at atmosCon Japan on October 5.