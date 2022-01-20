Just when you thought you hadn't had enough players in the NFT arena, Adidas and Prada are here to prove you wrong. In their second collaboration together dubbed the "Re-Source" Project, Adidas and Prada are taking a crack at the ever-growing world of NFTs. The legendary brands made an announcement today that they were looking to enter into the NFT space and wanted their fans to help create the first one. Calling on Zach Lieberman, acclaimed digital artist, to assist in bringing forth the imaginations of their fans, Adidas and Prada will be looking for fan creations to kick-start their footprint into the Metaverse.

The digital project will begin on the 24th of this month as the House of Three Stripes will allow for their fans to create a digital wallet at Adidas.com/Prada-NFT, where they will also be given a chance to create an NFT and possibly selected for this interesting project. Adidas and Prada will then choose 3000 of the best NFT creations, and the selected few will then be incorporated into a singular piece, minted and constructed into an NFT.

Utilizing SuperRare--a digital art marketplace--the two giants will then auction off the singular NFT between January 28th and the 31st. Portions of the proceeds will be used towards the benefit of the Slow Factory and UNESCO Sea Beyond, two climate-focused organizations, and a percentage of the sales given to the 3000 creators who took place in the NFT's inception.&

Are you interested in NFTs? Will you participate in Adidas/Prada's collaborative efforts? Be sure to sound off in the comment section below.