Adidas and Foot Locker have teamed up to release a colorful collection of UltraBoosts and NMDs through "Boost World," the home of energy at Foot Locker. Dubbed the "Energy In Color" collection, the range consists of seven different colorways, including five NMDs and two UltraBoosts.

Adidas' beloved Boost technology was first revealed in 2014 at Foot Locker as a performance product innovation, but it quickly became just as important in the lifestyle space with classic silhouettes, cross-brand collabs and hundreds of colorways to choose from.

Adidas UltraBoost via Foot Locker

Each of the Boost-based sneakers featured in the "Energy In Color" collection come equipped with a two-toned design on that cloud-like midsole, straying from the typically white design. The UltraBoosts will retail for $180, while the NMD R1 and NMD R1.V2 colorways check in at $130 a piece.

Check out the other styles below, and head over to Foot Locker today to cop yourself a pair.

Adidas UltraBoost via Foot Locker

Adidas NMD R1 via Foot Locker

Adidas NMD R1 via Foot Locker

Adidas NMD R1 via Foot Locker

Adidas NDM R1.V2 via Foot Locker

Adidas NDM R1.V2 via Foot Locker