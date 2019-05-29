Over the last couple of years, Adidas has been heavily pushing their brand new 4D technology which as the name suggests, has a midsole that was created using 4D printing. Unlike 3D printing, 4D printing helps create malleable objects which is what makes this midsole ergonomic. The most essential silhouette in Adidas' 4D library is the Alphaedge which is being revamped in 2019 and is coming out in a few new colorways.

One of those models actually matches the aesthetic of the midsole, which is always made of a minty green material. The upper now features that exact same hue making its way throughout the mesh knit upper. It's an incredibly clean shoe that will surely draw the attention of those who haven't indulged in this latest piece of tech from the brand with three stripes. This sneaker will surely be a great entry point for those who are curious.

That curiosity won't come without a cost though. These will retail for $330 USD and will be released on Saturday, June 8th, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Adidas

