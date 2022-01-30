Earlier this month, Adele hopped on Instagram to share the sad news that her Las Vegas residency has been postponed. Fans of the English songstress were heartbroken to hear that they'd no longer be able to hear songs from 30 live, and the 33-year-old was just as upset to inform them.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she told followers on January 20th. "We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew and team are [ill] with Covid and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Adele admitted to feeling "gutted, upset, and really embarrassed" about the situation. "So sorry to everyone that travelled to get [to the show]," she continued. "I'm really, really sorry."

While she promised that her team is working hard to reschedule the dates, a new report from the NY Daily News claims that the mother of one may have pulled the plug on her performances due to issues with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul. "There's trouble in paradise. That's why she can't perform," a source has shared.

Daily Mail reports that insiders in Adele's camp have seen her "crying through rehearsals and interrupting them to take phone calls with Paul." It's also been noted that she was spotted boarding a plane from Las Vegas to Los Angeles after announcing the cancellations, although the exact nature of the pair's rumoured issues has yet to be revealed.

Page Six has quoted journalist Scott Roeben as saying, "There are rumblings that there are stresses related to Adele’s relationship. I’m told that these stresses caused her to be in a place where she was just not confident moving forward."

"You can’t focus if you’re not where you need to be in your head," he continued.

Check back in with HNHH for any future updates on Adele and Rich Paul's relationship.

[Via] [Via] [Via]