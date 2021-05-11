Adele has earned international recognition for her laundry list of musical accomplishments. Celebrated for her soulfully drenched, emotionally charged lyrics, the Grammy winner often elects to forgo a heavy social media presence or letting fans see too much behind the scenes.

A source close to the singer's family confirmed today (May 11) that her estranged father, Mark Evans, had died at the age of 57. The source tells The Sun publication that he lost his life after battling cancer. Adele has previously vocalized her fractured relationship with her father several times in the past after Mark left her family when she was just three years old.



She explained she didn't "hate" her father but rather their relationship deteriorated further as her stardom continued to grow. In 2013, Mark revealed he was struggling with bowel cancer and feared he would not be able to meet his grandson Angelo. The singer's father claimed in 2015 that they had patched up all their issues.

Mark went on to call their feud a "misunderstanding," although those claims were countered by Adele during a 2017 Grammy Awards speech where she told her manager she loved him "like I would love my dad."

She said, "Thank you to my manager because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him. And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything. We've been together for 10 years, and I love you like you're my dad.

"I love you so, so much. I don't love my dad, that's the thing. That doesn't mean a lot," she added. "I love you like I would love my dad."

Adele has yet to issue a statement regarding Mark's passing. A source from The Sun explained, "Mark's family are of course very upset by his passing. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end. He made a few attempts to make things right, but clearly it had been too long."

May he rest in peace.

