Adele's "Easy On Me" Marches To No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

By
  October 25, 2021 14:52
  846 Views
Adele, Easy On Me
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
Adele's "Easy On Me" landed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Adele's comeback single, “Easy On Me," found its way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, this week. The track is her first new song in over five years.

The single gives Adele her fifth No. 1 song overall and first since "Set Fire to the Rain," in 2017. "Easy On Me" saw a radio audience of 65 million impressions, 53.9 million streams, and 74,000 sales.

After "Set Fire to the Rain," Adele's other No. 1 singles include "Rolling in the Deep," "Someone Like You," and "Hello."

Adele, Easy On Me
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Adele's upcoming album, 30, will see the singer reflecting on her recent divorce from husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a 9-year-old son, Angelo

"My anxiety was so terrible, I'd forget what I had or hadn't said to Angelo about separating," Adele recently told British Vogue about the divorse.

"Angelo's just like, 'I don't get it.' I don't really get it either," the singer continued. "There are rules that are made up in society of what happens and doesn't happen in marriage and after marriage, but I'm a very complex person. I've always let him know how I'm feeling from a very young age because I felt quite frazzled as an adult."

[Via]

Music News Adele Easy On Me charts Billboard singles billboard hot 100
October 25, 2021 14:52
