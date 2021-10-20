Adele is all-the-way back in her bag.

After smashing Spotify's single-day streaming record with her new single "Easy On Me", and the announcement that her new album, 30, will arrive on November 19, the whole world is in Adele mode.

Adele, however, is in basketball mode.

Last night, the 25 singer made an appearance at an already-star-studded Los Angeles Lakers/Golden State Warriors Staples Center matchup, sitting courtside with her boyfriend Rich Paul for the second game of the NBA's opening night slate.

Back in September, Adele made her relationship with Paul, founder of Klutch Sports, Instagram official and in a recent interview with Vogue, the singer opened up about their relationship and how they met.

"Rich just incredibly arrived," she told Vogue. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild. I'm a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don't want."

Continuing on to explain that she and Paul had been friends for a while before they ever dated, Adele said a hilarious interaction led to their eventual relationship.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"He was always there, I just didn’t see him," Adele said, detailing their chance encounter at a party. "I was a bit drunk. I said: Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now... He’s just so f*cking funny... He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away."

Paul, LeBron James' long-time agent, also represents Lakers' star Anthony Davis and Golden State's Draymond Green. So, while his allegiances almost certainly lie with James, Paul made out okay sitting courtside with one of the biggest pop stars in the world while Green's Warriors bested the Lakers 121-114.

Will you be checking for Adele's 30 when it drops next month? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]