There have been rumors circulating about Adele's recent weight loss, but this new photo may be fans' best look yet at the impressive progress the Grammy-winning singer has made, according to PageSix.

In a newly released photo, seeming to depict Adele on the way to the gym, she can be seen in a full-black, mostly Nike, workout fit. PageSix reports that she lost the weight through the combination of an intense workout routine and by following the sirtfood diet. The diet focuses on sirtuins, proteins that specialize in cellular health and metabolism, and includes kale, extra-virgin olive oil, buckwheat, matcha, blueberries, arugula and more.

Adele recently ran into a fan in Anguilla, who says the singer mentioned losing 100 pounds: “She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience,” a 19-year-old fan named LexiLarson told People. “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

Back in October, Adele made headlines for an appearance at Drake's 33rd birthday party at Goya Studios in LA and mingled with other partygoers including Kylie Jenner, Chris Brown, Future, Fetty Wap, French Montana and Snoop Dogg.

Adele's last album, 25, was released in 2015. Hopefully, fans can expect more music soon.