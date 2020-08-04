Once again, Beyoncé has wowed the world. Her recently released Black is King visual album continues to receive praise by critics and fans alike—aside from Noname who called it an "African aesthetic draped in capitalism." Still, people can't get enough of Beyoncé's Disney Plus+ project, and it's been on heavy rotation since its release. One person who has always vocalized her love and adoration for Beyoncé is pop icon Adele, and she popped up on Instagram with a selfie that shows just how much she stans for Queen Bey.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

Adele, who is almost unrecognizable in the photo, rocks a Marine Serre crescent moon top that matches Beyoncé's fit in Black is King. "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️." Earlier this year, Adele made an appearance at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty and it seems that every chance she gets, Adele praises her fellow singer.

Years ago, while accepting the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Adele couldn't help but praise Beyoncé during her acceptance speech. "All us artists here adore you," Adele said at the time. "You are our light. And the way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my Black friends feel, is empowering.” Fans have jumped into Adele's comments asking about a potential collaboration between the chart-topping vocalists. We'll just have to wait and see if that develops.